Donegal Sports Partnership approved €104,000 for community sport to assist 100 clubs

Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney
A total of 100 clubs, groups and organisations in Donegal have been allocated €104,000 under the Covid-19 Return to Sport Funding Programme.
Donegal Sports Partnership (DSP), with support from Sport Ireland and the Irish government, announced the approval of sports club and community funding allocations this afternoon (Tuesday).
The small grants awards are aimed at supporting sports clubs and community organisations in their efforts to deliver sport and physical activity in parallel with Covid-19 pandemic. The funding approved is directed towards additional costs such as sports and sanitising equipment, venue hire, training and education, and community engagement programmes.
Welcoming the funding allocation, Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, thanked the clubs and community groups for taking the time to complete the online application forms.
"Around 160 applications were received across the three funding streams of sports clubs, community organisations and coach/volunteer support. To date, approximately €100,000 has been awarded which is a significant investment to grassroots sport. We are hopeful that a further round of funding for clubs and communities will be presented in early 2022," Mr Sweeney said.
Giving her reaction to the latest funding announcement, Chairperson of Donegal Sports Partnership Board of Directors, Anne McAteer, thanked the directors and staff members of the DSP for their time and dedication to community sport and physical activity during 2021.
"Investment of funding into our communities is vital to maintaining and sustaining sport in Donegal, and ensuring that our communities can continue to avail of the benefits of sport and physical activity," Ms McAteer commented.
The DSP Chairperson also recognised the challenges for sport and physical activity across the region, and the significant impact the pandemic is having on volunteering and sport leadership.
Earlier this month, DSP was approved additional funding of €98,200 to support the ongoing return to community support and physical activity.
The full list of local clubs, groups and organisations to receive funding from the latest announcement is as follows:
Return to Sport Community Development Fund 2021 - Community Groups
Bundoran Community Development Organisation €2,500
Clonleigh Parish Community €1,000
Club Oige Meevagh €1,000
Coiste Edan Fhionn Fhraoich €1,000
Coiste Fobartha Cnoc Fola €1,500
Comharchumann Aran Mhór €2,000
Comhlacht Fobartha Anm Tearmainn €2,000
Coole/Cranford Community Centre €1,500
Donegal Horizons €1,500
Donegal Town FRC €1,000
Downstrands FRC €1,500
Finn Valley Sports €2,000
Fobairt Dhún Lúiche €1,000
Greencastle Development Association €1,000
Illies Community Centre €1,500
Inishowen Children's Autism Related Education Ltd €1,500
Irish Wheelchair Association €500
Moyne Ulster Scots €1,000
Newtowncunningham Orange Hall (Project Orange) €1,500
North West Parkinsons €600
Rosnakill Tourism & Activity Centre €1,500
Sonas Youth Club €1,000
Spraoi & Spóirt €3,000
Ulster GAA €900
Return to Sport - Sports Clubs Development Fund 2021
Aileach Football Club €800
Aodh Ruadh GAA Club €800
Ardara GAA Club €1,000
Ballybofey & Stranorlar €1,200
Ballyliffin Golf Club €1,200
Ballyshannon Rugby Club €800
Buncrana Hearts FC €800
Carndonagh Boxing Club €800
Castlefinn Celtic FC €1,200
CLG An Tearmainn €800
CLG Baile Na nGalloglach €1,000
CLG Beart GAA €800
CLG Na Dúnaibh €1,200
CLG Naomh Padraig, Muff €1,200
Cockhill Celtic FYC €800
Convoy Arsenal FC €1,200
Culdaff FC €1,000
Donegal Bay Cycling Club €800
Donegal Bay Rowing Club €1,000
Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club €1,000
Donegal Boardriders Club €800
Donegal Sea & Turf Paddlers Club €800
Donegal Town Basketball Club €800
Drumbar United FC €1,200
Drumkeen United FC €1,000
Drumoghill FC €800
Dunfanaghy Badminton Club €800
Dunfanaghy FC €800
Dungloe Boxing Club €800
Dunlewy FC €800
Dunree Boxing Club €800
East Donegal Pony Club €1,200
Fanad Gaels GAA Club €1,200
Fanad United FC €1,000
Finn Valley Rugby Club €800
Finn Valley Women's FC €800
Finn Wheelers Cycling Club €800
Four Masters GAA Club €800
Glen Rovers €800
Glenswilly GAA Club €800
Gweedore Celtic FC €1,200
Iasc na Mara Swimming Club €800
Illistrin FC €800
Inch Bowling Club €500
Keadue FC €800
Killybegs GAA Club €1,000
Letterkenny Blaze Basketball Club €1,200
Letterkenny Boxing Club €800
Letterkenny Cricket Club €1,000
Letterkenny Rovers FC €1,200
Letterkenny Rugby Club €1,200
Lifford & Strabane AC €1,200
Lifford Celtic FC €800
Lough Swilly Yacht Club €1,000
Loughros Point Rowing Club €1,200
Malin GAA Club €800
Milford United FC €800
Moville GAA Club €800
Naomh Brid GAA Club, Ballintra €1,200
Naomh Colmcille GAA Club €800
Naomh Padraig GAA Club, Lifford €1,000
North Pole Cycling Club €1,200
Raphoe Boxing Club €800
Raphoe Town FC €1,200
Rashenny FC €800
Rathmullan Celtic FC €800
Redcastle FC €800
Robert Emmets GAA Club €1,200
St Catherine's FC €800
St Johnston Orange Hall Indoor Bowls Club €800
St Mary's GAA Club (Gaelic for Mothers & Others) €1,000
Swilly Rovers FC €800
Tir Chonaill AC €800
Twin Towns Boxing Club €1,200
Whitestrand FC €800
