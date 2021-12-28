Comprehensive win sees Cockhill Celtic narrow the margins in USL

All the goals came in the first-half as Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill Celtic recorded a comprehensive win over Finn Harps Under-21s.

Cockhill Celtic 4

Finn Harps Under-21s 1

Corey McBride, Garbhan Friel, Jason Breslin and Stephen Duffy netted as Gavin Cullen’s men closed the gap on leaders Bonagee to four points.

This was one of Cockhill’s games in hand and they still have two games of catch-up in the new year.

They were comfortable winners at the Letterkenny Community Centre, a delicious Luke Rudden free kick the only blemish on the night.

Cockhill suffered a blip in their last League outing, when going down 4-0 at Bonagee. Friel’s goal last Sunday, to secure a 1-0 win over Glengad in the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup, got them back to winning ways.

They were back to their ruthless selves here again, spurred on by McBride’s opener in the seventh minute.

Friel’s low shot crept past Paddy McGarvey, but came off the post. McBride, a former Harps player who joined Cockhill in the summer, crashed to the net.

Duffy headed narrowly over from Jack Doherty’s deliver before Peter Doherty nodded just wide.

The lead was doubled by Friel in the 20th minute, the striker steering home from Christy McLaughlin’s low centre.

The arrears were reduced briefly when Harps senior panellist Rudden cracked home a free kick from the edge of the D.

However, defender Jason Breslin beat replacement goalkeeper Shea McBride-Friel with a header to restore the two-goal buffer.

When Duffy’s header flew in just before the break, Cockhill were home and hosed.

McBride should have added to the tally, but was off target from close range while McBride-Friel saved from Peter Doherty’s deflected attempt.

The Harps substitute saved from Adam Duffy and Friel as Cockhill continued to press.

At the other end, Jamie McDaid drew a fine save from Daniel Houghton, but it was a night when Cockhill, for the most part, were in complete control.

Finn Harps Under-21s: Paddy McGarvey (Shea McBride-Friel 14), Jamie McKinney, Evan Campbell (Jack Mullan h-t), Michael Doran, Stephen Black, Ryan Creevy (Brendan McLaughlin 63), Darragh Barron (Sean O’Donnell 41), Damien Duffy, Jamie McDaid, Jamie Harris (Adam Muphy h-t), Luke Rudden.

Cockhill Celtic: Daniel Houghton, Peter Doherty, Jason Breslin, Oisin McColgan (Conor McNamee 71), Fionn McClure, Christy McLaughlin (Shane Doherty 78), Jack Doherty, Daniel Doherty (Adam McLaughlin 63), Stephen Duffy (Adam Duffy 63), Corey McBride (Shaun McCallion 78), Garbhan Friel.

Referee: Marty McGarrigle.