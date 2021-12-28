The victorious Carndonagh 640kgs team.
National Tug of War success for Carndonagh
Chris McNulty
sport@donegallive.ie
Carndonagh had outstanding success at the Irish Indoor Tug of War Championships on Sunday.
At the Kingscourt Community Centre in Cavan, Carndonagh swept the board.
Carndonagh are the national champions in the 560kgs and 640kgs categories while they also won the Open 620kgs competition.
Charlie Long, Jonathan Porter, Liam Douglas, Michael Devlin, Gerald Porter, Amy Porter, Gerard McLaughlin and Philip Callaghan were the 560kgs winners.
In the 640kgs class, the Carndonagh team was Cathal Porter, Cathal McLaughlin, Michael Devlin, Graham Doherty, Charlie Long, Gerald Porter, Gerard McLughlin and Philip Callaghan.
It was certainly a proud day for coach Joe Porter as he accompanied the victorious teams.
John Lynch, Jonathan Porter, Cathal Porter, Conor McLaughlin, Charlie Long, Gerald Porter, Michael Devlin and Philip Callaghan added the 620kgs Open title.
Dr Denis McCauley said the critical issue is not testing, but people with symptoms self-isolating until they know whether they have Covid or not
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 932 0540
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.