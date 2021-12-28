Bereavement Support Line is there for everybody in these difficult times

Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) is a leading voice on matters relating to dying, death and bereavement.

A spokesperson said: “With over 30 years' experience, we believe everyone facing end of life or bereavement, and those who care for them, should be provided with the care and support that they need, wherever the place.

“ In these exceptional times, people need support in grief more than ever. Whether someone is grieving a Covid-related death, a death from other causes or a maybe a previous loss is feeling more difficult due to the ongoing restrictions, the bereaved need to be made aware of and have access to the supports available right now.”

Contact The Service

IHF's online national Bereavement Support Line is open at freephone 1800 80 70 77, Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm. It is a confidential service which allows people to speak about their experiences of loss. It offers comfort, connection and support. The support line is run in partnership with the HSE.

IHF has also developed a free bereavement resource pack, Support for Grieving in Exceptional Times.

Further information can be found online at hospicefoundation.ie