Search

28 Dec 2021

The Catholic Church's teaching on cremation has not changed

The Catholic Church's teaching on cremation has not changed

The Catholic Church's teaching on cremation has not changed

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Under direction from The Vatican, the Catholic Church recently reiterated that the scattering of ashes is against their teachings. According to the Church, cremated ashes must not be scattered or kept at home but buried on sacred ground.

The Catholic Church has approved cremation since 1963, however they do insist that the ashes must be buried in a holy place.

A spokesperson for the Church said “Cremation is a valid and acceptable practice in the Catholic Church, provided it is not being chosen for reasons in opposition to our faith.

“When cremation is chosen, it will as a general rule take place after the funeral Mass. The cremated remains are shown the same respect as the body of a Christian; the vessel they are contained in, as well as how this vessel is treated, demonstrates respect and reverence for the sacredness of this person whom we now commend to the care of God.”

Speaking on the matter, Declan Finnegan from Lakelands crematorium in Cavan said the church has “approved cremations since the 60's, and at that time there was only one crematorium in Belfast. Now there's three in Dublin, one in Cork and ourselves.”

He continued by saying burial is always the stance the church has held “the church always said they want ashes in consecrated grounds, they have simply restated this.”

The instructions issued by the Catholic Church specifically say “the long held view that the Church is not opposed to the practice of cremation, though it continues to recommend that the bodies of the deceased be buried in cemeteries or other sacred places. However the new document insists that ashes should not be kept in private houses and that the scattering of ashes on land or at sea is not permitted.”

As people begin to move away from traditional church practices, crematoriums are facilitating civil funerals which are becoming increasingly popular. Declan said “more and more people are going for civil ceremonies rather than the church as crematoriums have the capacity to hold the service.

“We also have a memorial wall that the ashes go into and a memorial plaque goes onto it, others scatter the remains at a favourite spot. We do the cremation and after that what happens is up to the family.”

Due to the cost of burial plots, cremation is much more popular, Declan explained “about 18% of people countrywide are opting for cremation. It's much more popular in Dublin, about 50/50 as it can be up to €30,000 for a plot in comparison to a few hundred Euro in rural areas.”

Declan Finnegan highlighted that the environmental issues and the rising cost of extending graveyards is the driving force to cremations becoming a much more inviting prospect.

“The chimney is completely filtered, it's one of the most environmentally friendly in the world. That's what will drive cremation going forward.”

He concluded by saying “the Catholic Church have allowed cremation for almost 55 years, they are just restating their beliefs on burial.”

Emphasising this, earlier this month, Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, published a pastoral letter following this consultation in which he said, “I firmly believe that the funeral rites of the Church, celebrated well in the local community, bring the soothing balm of Christ’s comfort and hope at a time of devastating loss.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media