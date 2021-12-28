Carndonagh take U21 'C' title despite St Mary's fightback

After two final defeats, victory was sweet for Carndonagh in Sunday afternoon’s Donegal Under-21 ‘C’ final with St Mary’s, Convoy at Pairc MacDiarmada, in Lifford

Carndonagh 1-9

St Mary’s, Convoy 2 -5

Just a point separated the sides at the end of a thrilling contest in which St Mary’s came back from being eight points down with a little over ten minutes to play.

Carndonagh, powered by Conor O’Donnell, Will Quinn, Donal Doherty, Cian Doherty, Locran Bradley and Anthony Doherty looked the better balanced side from very early.

But they struggled to break down a very well organised St Mary’s defence, well marshalled by John Moore and Conal McDermott at the centre of their defence.

It wasn’t until Christy McDaid struck for a cheeky chipped goal ten minutes into the second period did the champions put day light between the teams.

McDaid scored a superb opportunist goal when he intercepted a Mark Gordan short kick out and chipped the ‘keeper from 30 metres for a defining score.

The goal opened up a six point lead (1-6 to 0-3), just ahead of the second water break and when Christy Diver and Cian Burke added two more points after the second break, the margin was out to eight points.

Carndonagh temporarily hit the self-destruct button and Anthony Dohetry was sent for an early shower as the temperature rose. Doherty was shown a straight red for allegedly kneeing a St Mary’s player on the ground.

Shortly after Jason McDaid, in the right corner of the Convoy attack who had been a big threat all afternoon, struck for a St Mary’s goal and the Carn lead was cut to five points.

That was ten minutes from the end and Carn were now taking water.

The fat was in the fire one minute into injury time when corner back Rory Craig pounced on a hopeful Joseph McGill lob into the Carn goalmouth for goal number two.

The margin was now down to two points and Matthew Coyle made it a one point game with the second last kick of the game.

The champions held on but they did make it difficult for themselves.

The first half was a low scoring affair with Carndonagh leading 0-3 to 0-2. Lorcan Bradley one and Conor O’Donnell two the Carndonagh point scorers. Conal McDermott and Joseph McGill posted the points for a defensive St Mary’s, who relied on hitting Carn on the break.

Carndonagh enjoyed their one and only other U21 success way back in 2005 when they defeated Naomh Padraig, Lifford, 2-6 to 0-7.



Carndonagh: Kyle Harkin; Cormac Monagle, Rory Lynch, Adam McLaughlin; Lorcan Bradley (0-1), Cian Doherty, Anthony Doherty; Will Quinn, Donal Doherty; Christy Diver (0-1), Christy McDaid (1-1), Cian Burke (0-1); Sean O’Donnell (0-1), Conor O’Donnell (0-4,1f), Darren Donaghey. Subs: Matthew Lafferty for McLaughlin, Darragh McCormick for Donaghey, Fionn McClure for McDaid.



St Marys: Mark Gordon; Eanna McDermott, John Moore, Rory Craig (1-0); Jordan Gallagher, Conal McDermott (0-1, 1f), Matthew Coyle (0-1); Liam Toye, Conor Bonner; Oran O’Donnell, Ciaran Dolan (0-1), Oasis Guthrie; Jason McDaid (1-0), Cathal Browne, Joseph McGill (0-2, 2f). Subs: Niall Sweeney for O’Donnel, Pauric Gordon for Gallagher.



Referee: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh).