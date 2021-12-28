Disappointment for LyIT Freshers as final is postponed

The final of the Freshers GAA competition involving Letterkenny Institute of Technology has been called off.
LyIT, managed by Luke Barrett, were due to take on DCU at Corduff on Tuesday night in the final.
However, LyIT learned today that the fixture has been called off. No new date has been announced for the game.
Last Tuesday, Cian Rooney’s extra-time goal helped propel the Port Road scholars to a 1-17 to 0-13 semi-final win over Dundalk IT in Garvaghey.
LyIT looked as if they were heading for the competition’s exit doors only for Conor Og Dennedy scoring a free with the last kick of normal tie to force extra time.
LyIT have also defeated Queen’s by 1-17 to 0-6, helped there by a Dennedy goal, while Rooney netted a hat-trick in a facile 4-25 to 0-4 win over Ulster University, Jordanstown.
