Funeral arrangements confirmed for Daniel and Damien Duffy

The funeral Mass for Daniel and Damien Duffy, Windy Hall, Letterkenny will take place in Letterkenny on Monday and they will be buried in their native Ramelton.

The remains of 88 year old Daniel and his son, Damien (50) were found at their home at Windy Heights, Windy Hall on Thursday.

Post Mortems were carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday.

Their deaths have been met by shock and deep sadness in the Letterkenny and Ramelton areas where they were very well known.

Both men worked with the ESB, Daniel having retired some years ago.

The Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh, said people were ‘very, very shocked’ by the tragedy.

“It is an awful tragedy and the sadness is heightened by the fact that we’re in the Christmas season,” Cllr Kavanagh said.

“Everyone is in shock at this news. It’s very hard to take in and come to terms with.”

Funeral arrangements:

Daniel and Damien's remains will repose at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny from 2pm to 4.30pm on St Stephen's Day, December 26. Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Removal from there via Windy Hall and Glencar to St. Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny for Reception Prayers at 5pm, reposing overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Monday, December 27, which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in the family plot in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd. Letterkenny.

Daniel and Damien are predeceased by wife and mother Christine, daughter and sister Caroline Callaghan and brother Alan Graham. Deeply regretted by daughters and sisters Ann Marie Giles and husband Eamon, (Killyclug Letterkenny) and Jacqueline McCready and husband George (The Glebe Letterkenny), sister-in-law Sandra and brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.