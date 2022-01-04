Search

04 Jan 2022

Donegal public asked not to use out-of-hours GP service to book PCR tests

 

The Nowdoc service is extremely busy and experiencing a high volume of calls

Leitrim GPs are stretched due to doctor shortage

People with no Covid symptoms have been asked to go to their GP or book a PCR test online

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The public in Donegal has been warned not to use the out-of-hours GP service to try to book PCR tests.

The Health Service Executive  (HSE) said on Tuesday that the Nowdoc service is once again extremely busy and is experiencing a high volume of calls.

In the latest warning about the pressure the service is under, the HSE said urgent care calls are prioritised and dealt with as a priority.  

The HSE said the service is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the emergency ambulance service which is the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies. 

READ MORE: LUH Emergency Department 'extremely busy' - Covid outbreak is exacerbating the problem

Dr Martin Coyne, clinical lead for Nowdoc, called on people with no Covid symptoms to go to their GP or book a PCR test online.

“If you have Covid symptoms, Nowdoc can offer advice and treatments - but if you have no symptoms, you should go to your GP, or look online, to book a PCR test,” he said. “Nowdoc is for urgent GP services, not routine care."

From January 1, the Nowdoc service has changed its number to 0818 400 911.    

 

 

