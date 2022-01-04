Search

04 Jan 2022

Letterkenny University Hospital records largest intake of new Covid-19 patients

Hospital treating 54 people with the disease

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has continued to rise sharply

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has continued to rise sharply in recent days.

As of Sunday night, the hospital is treating 54 patients, an increase of 200% in a week.

The number of patients with Covid-19 rose by six between Saturday and Sunday and the hospital had 11 new Covid-91 cases in 24 hours, the largest number of any hospital in the country. The hospital is treating three Covid-19 patients in ICU,  the latest data from the Health Service Executive shows.  It has three ICU beds available but no general beds free.

Sligo University Hospital is treating 15 patients, an increase of two in 24 hours, with five new cases in the same period. The hospital has no Covid-19 patients in ICU.

As of 8pm on Sunday there are 758 patients in hospitals around the country with Covid-19, an increase of 41 compared to the 717 on Sunday morning. There are 91 Covid-19 patients being treated in ICU.

