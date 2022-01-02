Proof of HSE Antigen Test can be used to qualify for Enhanced Illness Benefit

The government has announced that it has adjusted the documentation required for Donegal people to receive the €350 Enhanced Illness Benefit.

In light of the HSE changes in relation to Covid testing, The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, has now expanded the range of documentation customers can use to apply for Enhanced Illness Benefit.

To avail of Enhanced Illness Benefit, the Department of Social Protection will accept:

*Confirmation from the HSE that you have ordered an antigen test (system will be in place from Monday)

* Text message from the HSE that you are a close contact

* Certification from your GP that you have symptoms of Covid-19 and/or are a probable source of infection.



As has been the case to date, a positive PCR test result will also qualify for Enhanced Illness Benefit.

Announcing the changes, Minister Humphreys said:

“With Covid-19 cases rising, I know this is an anxious time for families. That’s why, following discussions between my officials and the HSE, I have introduced new flexibilities to enable customers easier access to Enhanced Illness Benefit.

“As a result of these changes, a person who applies for an antigen test from the HSE can use this proof of application to apply for Enhanced Illness Benefit for the days that they are out of work.

“It’s so important that anyone who receives a positive test or is displaying symptoms self-isolates and follows the public health advice.

“I know that these new flexibilities will give people that peace of mind that my Department is here to support them if they become ill or are required to take time off work due to Covid-19.”