01 Jan 2022

As New Year beckons, 45 patients were waiting on beds at Letterkenny Hospital say the INMO

LUH bed figures remain high

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

The people of Donegal woke up this morning with the news that 45 admitted patients were awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH).

According to the daily Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) trolley watch, 13 patients were waiting on beds in the Emergency ward, while a further 32 patients were waiting on beds in other wards.

Only University Hospital Limerick, had higher numbers, in a city that has the third largest population in the Republic of Ireland.

It is a deeply distressing challenge that staff, management and patients at LUH have faced on many of the 364 days that have preceded this day, throughout 2021.

Regardless, the numbers are bad and when you combine the stress and strains of trying to deal with patients with Covid-19 as well, one can only offer heart felt sympathy and support to everyone involved at the hospital. 

Each day, the INMO give out one figure as to the number, the HSE a different and lower figure.

The HSE TrolleyGar system recorded that there were 12 patients waiting on beds this morning, with six waiting for a bed for more than nine hours.

Local News

