More challenges at LUH this morning over bed numbers

Fifty-three admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.
Seventeen patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 36 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
The extent of challenges at the hospital can be garnered from the latest INMO statistics which indicate that the Donegal figure was more than twice that of any other acute hospital in the country.
The hospital that came closest was Cork University Hospital, which had 25 admitted patients awaiting beds, but they were all based in the hospital's emergency department.
University Hospital Limerick had 22 admitted patients, waiting on beds. 14 were located in the emergency department and eight on general wards.
Sligo University Hospital had 11 patients waiting on beds, seven of whom were located in the emergency department.
The HSE, for their calculations, do not include patients, who are located on wards, even if on trolley beds, for the purposes of those admitted patients awaiting beds.
