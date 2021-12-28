Out of hours GP services in Donegal experiencing a high volume of calls

The Health Service Executive in the north-west stressed on Tuesday morning that urgent care calls are prioritised and dealt with first
Out of hours GP services in Donegal are very busy and are experiencing a high volume of calls, the Health Service Executive has said.
The high volume of calls Nowdoc GP services are receiving is expected to increase over the coming days.
The Health Service Executive (HSE) in the north-west stressed on Tuesday morning that urgent care calls are prioritised and dealt with first.
It is reminding the public that Nowdoc in Donegal and south Leitrim is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the emergency ambulance service, which is the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies where they arise.
