Donegal GAA officials will play a 'waiting game'

Donegal GAA officials are awaiting direction from Croke Park whether there are to be any new pandemic restrictions imposed by the Association.



The latest Croke Park restriction issued at the end of October did allow for a gradual reduction in earlier restrictions.

Among the more pertinent relaxations saw dressing rooms opened up again for all vaccinated players and a gradual return to 100% attendance capacity at games.



However, the crowd capacity issue is in direct conflict with the additional government restrictions that were introduced in recent days following a dramatic rise in Covid-19 positive cases being reported.



“We have received no further instruction in relation to additional restrictions,” Donegal chairman Mick McGrath told the Democrat last night.



Donegal are due to begin the new season in two weeks’ time on Friday night, January 7.

Declan Bonner’s charges are due to face Down in Ballybofey and they play Antrim at Corrigan Park in Belfast eight days later on Saturday, January 15.



The semi-finals for the Dr McKenna Cup are pencilled in for Tuesday night, January 18 with the final on the following Saturday, January 22.



Donegal are due to start their Allianz League Division 1 campaign away to Mayo, although the fixture is to take place at Markievicz Park in Sligo, with work being done at McHale Park in Castlebar.



Under current government restrictions the opening McKenna Cup game against Down will be restricted to an attendance of 5,000 and there is currently no capacity issue for the game against Antrim, in Belfast.



The 5,000 capacity for the opener should not be a difficulty but could very well be an issue for Donegal’s opening Allianz League game against Mayo.



“Croke Park are probably playing a waiting game to see how the covid numbers pan out over the Christmas period and what the advice is from the government,” McGrath added.



“It is a very fluid situation with the emergence of the new Omicron variant and the dramatic rise in numbers here and all across the world. In Wales it is back to sporting events in empty stadiums and Scotland are restricting numbers at outdoor events to 500.



“Everything depends if the extra measures introduced by the government stops the spread of the disease. Hopefully we will find out in the first week of January if the restrictions are being effective or not. We have to stick together on this and hopefully 2022 will see the back of it.”



Donegal’s Allianz League fixtures were confirmed this week.

They are:

Round 1, Sunday, January 30th, Mayo v Donegal, Markievicz Park, 1.45pm;

Round 2, Sunday, February 6th, Donegal v Kildare, Ballybofey, 2.30pm;

Round 3, Sunday, February 20th, Kerry v Donegal; Killarney, 1.45pm;

Round 4, Saturday, February 26th, Donegal v Tyrone; Ballybofey, 7.30pm;

Round 5, Sunday, March 13th, Donegal v Monaghan; Ballybofey, 1.45pm

Round 6, Sunday, March 20th, Dublin v Donegal; Croke Park, 3.45pm;

Round 7, Sunday, March 27th, Donegal v Armagh; Letterkenny, 1.45pm.