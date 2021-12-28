Online booking for Covid-19 booster vaccine appointments opens for Letterkenny



The Letterkenny Vaccination Centre is now offering online booking for booster vaccine appointments.

The HSE say that anyone who is eligible for a booster dose may go to hse.ie and select from a list of vaccination centres around the country, including Letterkenny, and then pick an appointment time that suits.

The online booking is currently available for Letterkenny for appointments on Tuesday, 28 December from 10.30am to 7.30pm.

To be eligible to book your own booster vaccine appointment on Tuesday, 28 December you must be aged 40 or over and have reached the interval of at least 90 days since your second dose vaccine or single dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

If you have had Covid-19, you can now get your booster dose vaccine 3 months after your positive test result.

To book an appointment at the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre, go to hse.ie and search ‘book booster’ or click here:

https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booster-booking/

From Wednesday, 29 December the booster vaccine will be offered to people aged 30 to 39 and to people aged 16 to 29 who got the Janssen single-dose vaccine during the first round of Covid-19 vaccination.

From Monday, 10 January, booster doses will be open to all remaining age groups. You need to wait at least 90 days after your first round of Covid-19 vaccination before you can get a booster.