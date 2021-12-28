Hopes that town centre derelict buildings can help alleviate housing shortage in Donegal

Serious safety concerns coupled with the housing shortage could lead to a new lease of life for some of Donegal’s derelict buildings.

Public safety issues surrounding a number of derelict buildings are an ongoing concern in the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal.

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) raised the matter at the December MD meeting, asking if it was possible for some of the sites to be repurposed to deal with the housing shortage.

The councillor had previously brought a number of dangerous buildings to the attention of Donegal County Council.

Speaking at this month’s meeting, he said: “There are two more gone now in Bundoran and I am very happy with that. But we still haven’t got on top of it.”

He asked council officials if there was any programme for acquiring such buildings with a view to providing housing.

Area Manager of Donegal MD Pauric Sheerin said that there had been much discussion around dangerous buildings and derelict buildings.

“In terms of programmes, the Housing For All plan encourages ‘town centre first’ thinking about how we are doing our business. We are trying to incorporate that into the plan where infill and regeneration is possible.

“In normal circumstances derelict or dangerous buildings can pose significant challenges in terms of developing those sites for housing purposes. There are often issues around titles and access. But certainly it is part of the strategy in terms of trying to deal with some of those buildings by way of regeneration and housing going forward.

“There have been a number of ones where we have had some degree of resolution over the last year.”