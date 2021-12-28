Search

28 Dec 2021

Fantastic success in All Ireland drama festival for one of Donegal's most renowned drama groups

The group scooped several awards at the festival

Butt Drama Circle

Butt Drama Circle win big at All Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Butt Drama Circle has won a number of awards at the All Ireland One Act Finals held in the Glór Theatre, Ennis.

Having performed their award winning production ‘In Other Words’ by Matthew Seager directed by Monica Doherty, in Sunday's final, the drama group picked up the following awards:
-Overall winners in the open
-Father Patsy Young Award For Best Actress Alice Gildea
-Harlequin Award For Best Actor Jc Bonar

Ciáran O'Neill was nominated for the Innovative And Creative Award.

The group has thanked adjudicator Geoff O’Keefe, as well as everyone who helped or supported them along the way from stage manager, lights, sound, set, props, costumes, actors, director, transport, the support of the public coming to see the show, the Butt Drama Circle, The Balor Arts Centre and The Balor DCA.

A spokesperson took to social media to say: "They are over the moon and want to thank you all for the lovely comments and well wishes left on our page!"

Local News

