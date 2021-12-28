Gaoth Dobhair bungalow in coastal area comes onto the property market

A three-bedroom house in Gaoth Dobhair has come onto the property market for sale by private treaty.

The bungalow is based in Luinneach near the town of Derrybeg and situated close to local beaches.

The house comes onto the market priced at €179,000.

The house is located in close proximity to Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair and Scoil Adhamhnáin an Lunniagh and is close to local shops and amenities.

The interior of the house is colourful and creative and has ample space.

The kitchen is well furnished with solid oak units for storage purposes. The floor is both tiled and laminated. The kitchen is also fitted with a hot press which can be used as a linen cupboard.

There is also a utility room in the residence which leads to the outside of the home, to the back yard.

The sitting room is furnished with laminate flooring and an open fireplace, ideal for the colder winter months. It is also fitted with a south facing bay window.

There are two bathrooms in this property. One of the bedrooms is ensuite.

The house is situated beside a county road and the property has a large lawn and boundary shrubs.

Homes in this area harness huge rental and Air B&B potential during the summer months. The stunning beaches and scenery attract people to the area on an annual basis.

This property is being brought to the market by well-known auctioneer Eamonn Mac Giolla Easbuic who is from the area.

