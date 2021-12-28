Spacious five-bedroom home has many attractive features to enjoy

A beautifully styled 5-bedroom house has come onto the property market in Raphoe, near the Diamond. There are gardens to the rear and to the front of this spacious home which was constructed in 1999.

There are two garages to the rear of the residence. Those who like an outside space to work from home may consider converting one of the garages to a home office. The family room boasts a bay window and carpet flooring. A tastefully styled room equipped with a fireplace with tiled hearth and a solid fuel burning stove.

The kitchen is comprehensively equipped with solid oak wall and base units, matching island unit with granite top, work surfaces and tiled surrounding walls. It is also furnished with a leisure range cooker with gas hob and electric oven, a fitted American style fridge/freezer and integrated dishwasher. The residence which would make an ideal family home also boasts a cloak room, utility room and two reception rooms. The bathroom is fitted with a roll-top free standing bath which is an attractive feature. Three of the five bedrooms are en-suite. The detached property is for sale by private treaty and is priced at €275,000.

The property address is given as Gort Glebe, Raphoe.

